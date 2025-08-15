Cardinals Lose Brendan Donovan; Why And How Long Shared
The St. Louis Cardinals have been perserveering throughout the second half of the Major League Baseball season.
It's been a busy few weeks. The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline came and went with the Cardinals selling off for the second time in three years. That in itself isn't common for the Cardinals organization, especially after years of dominance throughout the 2000s in the National League Central. It hasn't been the Cardinals' time over the last few years, but St. Louis has handled the decisions in stride and has given the fans a good product to watch each and every night.
St. Louis currently has a 61-61 record despite the sell off and the overall inconsistencies of the 2025 season. On top of this, the Cardinals have also been bitten by the injury bug left and right. Sure, every team deals with injuries, but it seems like they have played a significant role on the season to this point. This continued to be the case on Friday as it was announced that All-Star do-it-all infielder Brendan Donovan was scratched due to lingering foot pain, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
Cardinals lose All-Star Brendan Donovan to foot injury; what's next?
"Brendan Donovan has been scratched from tonight’s lineup because of lingering foot pain — an injury that caused his recent groin soreness," Denton said. "Manager Oli Marmol thinks it could be a multi-day injury, but won’t require him to go on the 10-day IL."
Donovan has been the engine that has made this offense move this season. There's a reason why he earned his first All-Star nod in 2025. The Cardinals entered the season with uncertainty, but Donovan is someone who from Opening Day has thrived offensively, been dependable defensively, and most importantly has been a leader in the clubhouse.
You never want to lose any players to injuries, but Donovan is one of the last people you would want out of the lineup. This foot injury has been talked bout a few times already. Hopefully, this scratch is the beginning of the end of the overall absence and not the beginning of something long-term. Without Donovan, the Cardinals' lineup would take a significant hit down the stretch. The playoffs may not be likely this year, but competitive baseball and finishing above .500 are possibilities, especially with Donovan in the lineup.
More MLB: Cardinals Struck Gold; Found St. Louis' Next Biggest Star