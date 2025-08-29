Cardinals Lose Key 'Runway' Cog To Injured List Amid Shakeup
The St. Louis Cardinals added two exciting piece to the big league roster on Friday, but in the process put two gus on the Injured List.
On the bright side, Cardinals No. 6 prospect Jimmy Crooks is making the jump to the big leagues along with 26-year-old outfielder César Prieto. Crooks has had a big year overall. He's slashing .274/.337/.441 with 14 home runs, 79 RBIs, 21 doubles, one triple, and 61 runs scored in 98 games played. In August specifically, he has taken off. Crooks has played in 21 games in August and has slashed .337/.404/.518 with three homers, 16 RBIs, and 10 walks.
Crooks now is getting a chance in the big leagues in place of fellow catcher Yohel Pozo who was placed on the seven-day concussion list, per the team. On top of this, the Cardinals announced that Alec Burleson also has been played on the Injured List due to right wrist inflammation.
Cardinals announce roster shuffle, including two going to the Injured List
"Welcome to the show Jimmy and César! We have selected the contracts of C Jimmy Crooks and INF César Prieto from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "OF Alec Burleson has been placed on the 10-day IL (right wrist inflammation). C Yohel Pozo has been placed on the 7-day concussion list."
Preito has stood out down in Triple-A this season. In 107 games, he has slashed .295/.359/.448 with nine home runs, 62 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases. He replaces Burleson who has had a breakout year himself for the Cardinals.
Burleson has been a bright spot for the Cardinals' lineup overall in 2025. He's having the best year of his career so far and is slashing .286/.337/.451 with 16 home runs, 60 RBIs, and 21 doubles in 122 games played.
With the promotions, the Cardinals will get a look at at least one guy who could have a big impact in 2026. It's unclear where the team stands on Prieto, but Crooks is one of the top prospects in the organization and could be an everyday option for 2026.
