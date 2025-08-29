Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals All-Star Could Be On Hot Seat For St. Louis

Will the Cardinals move on this upcoming offseason?

Apr 24, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of St. Louis Cardinals players hats and gloves in the dugout during a game with the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty of decisions to make over the next few months and arguably the biggest is the starting rotation.

Right now, the rotation features Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, and Andre Pallante. Liberatore and McGreevy look like potential long-term fixtures but there are questions beyond that. Mikolas is heading to free agency. Pallante is struggling, but the team isn’t giving up on him. Also, The Athletic’s Katie Woo said that Gray could be a trade candidate this winter.

Will the Cardinals move on from Sonny Gray?

Aug 27, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"Next year’s rotation is far from set. Miles Mikolas will be a free agent, and though Sonny Gray has one year remaining on his deal, there is a chance he’s a trade candidate over the winter," Woo said. "Top pitching prospect Quinn Mathews has a 3.74 ERA in 18 games in Memphis this year, and 2025 first-round draft pick Liam Doyle projects to be a quick-riser through the organization’s minor-league system. But the Cardinals, especially under a new front office in Chaim Bloom and Rob Cerfolio, will not rush their top arms for the sake of need, not when developing internally remains a priority. The problem? Pitching depth, specifically in the upper levels of the farm system, is scarce."

This, obviously, isn't the first time that Gray has been mentioned as a trade candidate and certainly won't be the last time. He has one year left on his three-year, $75 million deal that will pay him $35 million in 2026.

Even in a down year for the Cardinals, Gray is 12-7 on the year with a 4.19 ERA. The ERA is a little up by his standards, but he has given the Cardinals a chance to win pretty much every time that he has stepped on the mound. Of the moves over the last few years, there's a real argument that Gray has been the best outside addition.

There's a real chance that his time in St. Louis coming to an end, but he does have a no-trade clause which is important to note heading into a potentially transformational offseason.

