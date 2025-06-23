Cardinals All-Star Has 1 Request For St. Louis Fans Vs. Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals are beginning their biggest series of the season so far on Monday night against the Chicago Cubs and Miles Mikolas has one request for fans.
St. Louis is taking on the Cubs in a four-game series at Busch Stadium and Mikolas wants Cardinals fans to be loud and "boo" the Cubs, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman.
"These are the fun games," Mikolas said as transcribed by Hochman. "You know, those rivalry games. I'm sure there'll be a lot of blue up there in the seats, but hopefully there's more red. I know it's a midweek series; I hope the turnout is good. Hope people are here — come to the game. Boo the Cubs. You know, get in their head. Give us a home-field advantage. Let us take our shot here. And give them hell and let’s see if we can make a little move right here."
"It's different, having played so many seasons with more of that in-division play. ... Like, you could really catch up to a team, but with having less of them, it makes these games more important. You know, it could be a good or bad thing, right? Like, if you're in first place, you know that you don't have too many games against those division opponents, and it's easier to maybe run away with it. But if you're chasing them, you wish you had more games against them — or maybe you didn't. Different ways to look at it."
Mikolas certainly will get that wish this week.
