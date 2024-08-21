Cardinals Make History In Gut-Wrenching Defeat To NL Central Rival Brewers
The St. Louis Cardinals are drowning after losing eight out of their last ten games and don't have much time left to turn things around before it's too late.
Tuesday night's 3-2 loss to the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers felt like the nail in the coffin for this year's team. In what felt like a must-win game, the Cardinals offense failed to produce, reaffirming the lineup's shortcomings all season.
It seems that Cardinals fans have had enough and are ready for change after last night's record-breaking attendance at Busch Stadium III.
"Tonight’s announced paid attendance of 30,022 is the smallest non-pandemic crowd in the history of Busch Stadium lll," The Athletic's Katie Woo reported Tuesday night following the disappointing defeat to the Brewers.
Ticket sales have significantly dropped over the last few seasons as the Cardinals slowly regressed into a non-contending organization.
What's most troubling about these findings is that St. Louis is renowned for having one of the most loyal fanbases in baseball. In fact, the Cardinals have historically been in the top three for home game attendance statistics -- alongside the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.
This Cardinals franchise has been playing mediocre baseball for the last two seasons and a dedicated fanbase such as St. Louis can only tolerate so much of it.
With the Cardinals sinking in the playoff standings, it might be a while before Busch Stadium is a packed house again. Hopefully, this winter will bring some necessary changes that will help encourage fans to return in 2025.
