Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol Predicted To Lead MLB In Hilarious Stat
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol faces a potentially failed season ahead in 2025, but he’ll likely go down with fiery passion.
The Cardinals -- who neglected to make any major roster adjustments this offseason -- aren’t projected to be very good, and Marmol might get fired before the campaign is complete.
Regardless of his imminent fate, Marmol promises to get his money’s worth as Cardinals manager this season, at least according to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, who predicted on Tuesday that Marmol will lead Major League Baseball in ejections.
“Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol is ejected on Opening Day and goes on to lead MLB with eight ejections, edging out Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who gets the heave-ho seven times in 2025,” Bowden hilariously forecasted.
Marmol has been ejected 11 times in his managerial career thus far.
He enters the 2025 season with a 247-239 record at the helm of the Cardinals, who have missed the playoffs for two seasons running.
Here’s hoping that the 38-year-old Marmol can right the ship and surprise the baseball world by turning St. Louis into a divisional threat. The Redbirds did have a winning record last year at 83-79.
Anything can happen over the course of an MLB season, and if the Cards stay healthy, who knows where the chips will fall?
St. Louis fans deserve an exciting season at the very least, and Marmol’s frequent ejections may very well be a key ingredient.
More MLB: Cardinals Receive Depressing "F" Grade For Offseason By Top MLB Insider