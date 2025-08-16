Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Masyn Winn Approaching 22-Year St. Louis History

The St. Louis Cardinals are certainly lucky to have Winn at shortstop...

Aug 8, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) throws on the run but is able to throw out Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have arguably the best defensie shortstop in baseball right now.

That's not just the National League Central or entire National League, that's in reference to all of baseball. It's been an up-and-down year for the Cardinals overall which has overshadowed Masyn Winn's play overall.

Winn is in just his second full big league season but has been great. He's slashing .265/.320/.384 with eight homers and 53 RBIs. On top of this, he's leading baseball with 21 outs above average, three ahead of Pete Crow-Armstrong. The closest shortstop to Winn right now is Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals.

If the young Cardinals infielder can keep up this level of play, there's a very real chance that he'd become the first St. Louis shortstop to win a Gold Glove Award since Edgar Renteria back in 2003.

Now, there are plenty of games left to be played, but it's clear that Winn has been far and away the best defensive shortstop in the game right now.

Winn is a star and he's caught his teammates' attention. For example, Brendan Donovan said that Winn is one of the best defensive players he's ever seen recently.

Cardinals infielder Masyn Winn has shot at history

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0
Aug 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) leaps to field the throw and tags out New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (24) during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"He’s one of the best defenders I have ever seen in my life,” Donovan said. “You can talk about the arm strength, the accuracy of his throws, the carry on his throws, the mental clock in his head, the instincts, the awareness to read swings and be in the right spots, the aggressiveness -- his ability to do everything at a high level is incredibly impressive...I’m serious, he’s the best defender I’ve ever seen … and he’s only getting better.”

It's a little early to be discussing this topic, but Winn has played well enough to warrant it. The Cardinals are fortunate to have the 23-year-old in town and not going anywhere anytime soon.

