Cardinals May Already Have Nolan Arenado Replacement On Roster
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild after years of struggling to make the postseason. The biggest key to this rebuild is going to be clearing the struggling veterans like Miles Mikolas and Nolan Arenado off the roster. Mikolas' contract expires, but Arenado will be with the team for a few more years unless he's cut or traded.
Scott Plaza of Redbird Rants recently praised young prospect infielder Thomas Saggese for his performances this season. There's a chance that Saggese is the successor to Arenado at the hot corner in St. Louis.
Thomas Saggese emerging as potential star for Cardinals
"Utility infielder Thomas Saggese was seen as a candidate to make the team out of Spring Training, but ended up starting the year in Memphis. He has been up with the big league team three separate times this season, but he has not received as much playing time in his previous promotions as he has with this current one," Plaza wrote. "With injuries to Arenado and Brendan Donovan, Saggese has gotten 50 at-bats in August, and, while the power and plate discipline is lacking, his bat-to-ball skills have been on display. Never known as someone to take a walk, Saggese has yet to take a free pass this month but is hitting at a .300 clip while knocking two doubles and scoring seven runs.
"He has filled in at second and third base, with most of his defensive innings coming at the keystone. Over the past two seasons between the majors and minors, Saggese has totaled 47 homers and 59 doubles, but this year, the infielder has only put up 21 extra-base hits in over 300 at-bats, good for a .340 slugging percentage. If he can draw a handful of walks this month and find a couple of gaps, Saggese could become a right-handed complement to Alec Burleson in the order."
Saggese is often overshadowed by Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt. But while Wetherholt has destroyed Triple-A pitching, Saggese is making a name for himself in the big leagues.
With Masyn Winn holding down shortstop and Wetherholt expected to slot in at second base, Saggese could be next in line for Arenado's job at third base.
If the prospect infielder can continue to turn heads over the next few weeks, the Cardinals might be able to cut or trade Arenado in the offseason in order to open up every day playing time for Saggese at third base.
