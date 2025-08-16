Cardinals May Have Long-Term Nolan Arenado Replacement
The St. Louis Cardinals still have Nolan Arenado on the roster, although he is on the Injured List right now.
His future with St. Louis has been a big topic of conversation dating back to last year. But, the Cardinals opted against trading him and now it's going to be interesting to see what Chaim Bloom does as president of baseball operations. Does Bloom see Arenado as a piece that can help this club over the next few years? Or, is Arenado going to get one of the first flights out of St. Louis next offseason?
We'll see what happens, but if Arenado does get moved, St. Louis will find a way through. One of the reasons for this is the fact that No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt is knocking on the big league door and is thriving. On top of this, he even has started games at third base, per the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold.
Cardinals have one of MLB's best prospects in JJ Wetherholt
"Meanwhile with Memphis, Cardinals top prospect JJ Wetherholt is doing something new (starting at third base) and something familiar (hitting lead off homers)," Goold said. "The homer came off Mike Clevinger, former Brewer, on a 95-mph fastball. Memphis up 3-1 in Charlotte."
Wetherholt is in is first full professional season and has been working his way through the Cardinals' organization at an exceptional rate. As of writing, he's slashing .299/.417/.519 with 15 homers and 49 ballparks. If he can take over third base at some point, it would put Masyn Winn in a better position with no competition for shortstop.
The only infield position that could use a boost right now is third base with Arenado out. If Wetherholt continues to thrive more and more down in the minors, it would make almost too much sense to give him a shot, especially if the Cardinals aren't in range for a playoff spot. The Cardinals have a bright future despite an up-and-down 2024 campaign and it starts with Wetherholt now.
St. Louis looks like it has a future superstar on its hands.
