NL East Contender Viewed As Potential Fit For Nolan Arenado

The St. Louis Cardinals have important work ahead of them this offseason. The Winter Meetings are coming up, and Chaim Bloom will be very busy fielding trade offers.

It may take a while and possibly extend past the Winter Meetings, but moving third baseman Nolan Arenado is the top priority for Bloom and the front office. They tried to move him last year, but couldn’t find a good fit for him.

However, this time around may be a little bit different. In his weekly Cardinals chat, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch listed a National League East team as a possible suitor for the star third baseman.

NL East Team Could Help Cardinals Solve Nolan Arenado Dilemma

Jul 29, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (9) slides safely past St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) for a one run triple during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

“Don't rule out the Phillies as you look for possible places that fit. They have other moves to make, but if they're getting outsized often from several positions, then they can lean into the glove at a demanding position that would make them better,” Goold wrote.

Philadelphia already has Alec Bohm at third base, but he seems likely to be traded. This could open the door for St. Louis to trade Arenado to the Phillies.

They will have to take on more of his salary in order to get a good return, let alone make a deal happen. They weren’t willing to do that last offseason, but Bloom and the new front office seem more willing to do it if it means moving on from Arenado.

The Cardinals have a lot of position players and not enough places to put them. If Arenado is traded, a spot can be cleared on the roster for top prospect JJ Wetherholt.

Arenado struggled this year, slashing .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a .666 OPS. He also missed time due to an injury in August.

However, the eight-time All-Star wants to play for a contending team, and the Cardinals just aren’t that at the moment. Their focus is on the future rather than the present.

They’ll be a fascinating team to watch at the Winter Meetings. Arenado won’t be moved until the third base market settles in free agency and players like Alex Bregman and Eugenio Suarez have signed.

It may take until later in the offseason, but the Phillies could be a good fit for Arenado if the Cardinals move him.

