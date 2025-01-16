Cardinals-Mets Called 'Excellent Fits' To Pull Off Blockbuster Trade
It still would be a pretty big shock if Nolan Arenado wasn't traded from the St. Louis Cardinals before Spring Training got here.
It's approaching fast and will be here in roughly a month. But, soon enough, the market likely will heat up again. Alex Bregman and Arenado have both been discussed a lot this offseason. It seems like Bregman's free agent market is having a clear impact on Arenado.
Eventually, Bregman will sign a deal with someone in free agency. Right when he does, we should see movement in the Arenado sweepstakes.
FanSided's Thomas Gauvain made a list of 10 potential fits to pull off the blockbuster trade with the Cardinals. One team he called an "excellent" fit is the New York Mets.
"In the case of the New York Mets, a trade for Nolan Arenade depends not just on what happens with Alex Bregman, but also what happens with Pete Alonso," Gauvain said. "If the Mets are unable to sign either, Arenado can play third base in Queens, and Mark Vientos can move to first. If the Mets sign either Bregman or Alonso, they're out of the running for Arenado. It's clearly a win-now (and for the next decade) situation for the Mets after they signed Juan Soto. Francisco Lindor, Starling Marte, and Francisco Alvarez round out a balanced lineup for the Mets.
"Where New York probably needs to make acquisitions still would be in the rotation, but adding a player of Nolan Arenado's level wouldn't hurt one bit. Also, who wouldn't want to hit with Lindor and Soto in the lineup? Arenado would bring balance to their lineup, experience to the clubhouse, and a Gold-Glove pedigree to their defense."
New York still has been discussing possible deals with Alonso. If he were to sign elsewhere, maybe they could pivot to Arenado. The Mets are aggressive and aren't afraid to make a big move. Maybe, they could help the Cardinals trim down the payroll.
