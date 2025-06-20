Cardinals Might Cut Ties With 2-Time All-Star In Yankees Trade
The New York Yankees are surely considering improving their bullpen as the Major League Baseball trade deadline approaches.
The closer role, a linchpin for any championship-caliber team, has been a point of concern this season for the Bronx Bombers.
Devin Williams, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in December to solidify the ninth inning, has struggled.
Meanwhile, Luke Weaver has thrived in high-leverage situations but is better suited as a setup man, where his versatility and electric stuff can bridge the gap to the closer.
To address this weakness and bolster their World Series aspirations, the Yankees could aggressively pursue St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, one of the game's elite relievers.
Helsley would be the Cardinals' biggest trade chip if St. Louis became sellers, as noted by New York Post's Jon Heyman recently.
The 30-year-old right-hander has continued to show dominant stuff in 2025, building on his 2024 campaign where he led the majors with 49 saves and took home the National League Reliever of the Year crown.
Helsley's fastball pairs with a devastating slider, making him a nightmare for hitters in late innings.
Helsley is the proven, high-impact closer the Yankees desperately need, but will the Cardinals even be interested in selling? They entered Friday with a 40-35 record and are very much in the playoff picture.
To land Helsley, the Yankees could try and entice the Cardinals with an alluring package of prospects, although Helsley's expiring contract makes this a possible rental situation, which could drive down the cost.
With the American League East race tightening, general manager Brian Cashman must act decisively. Trading for Helsley could be the key to the Yankees' season, but he also simply might not become available.
