Cardinals Might Lose Chance To Trade Nolan Arenado Due To $125M Star's Decision
The St. Louis Cardinals never imagined they'd be searching for a Nolan Arenado trade partner in 2025 but here they are, struggling to move the gifted third baseman.
Unfortunately, Arenado's declining performance over the three previous seasons isn't going unnoticed by clubs considering a trade for the eight-time All-Star.
Although it's not too late for a blockbuster trade, the Cardinals could run out of time with a National League East rival whose next move could force Arenado back to the drawing boards.
"I think he (Pete Alonso) winds up back with the (New York) Mets," CBS Sports' Mike Axisa wrote Thursday when predicting where Alonso will sign this winter. "They need him and he needs them. Remember, Cody Bellinger did not re-sign with the Cubs until Feb. 27 last year, after weeks of 'they're moving on' talk. I don't think the Mets will splurge on Alex Bregman or trade for Nolan Arenado, and I don't think they want to hand a job to Brett Baty again."
Arenado's list of teams he's willing to accept a trade includes the Mets, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and his childhood favorite team, LA Dodgers.
Although Arenado is under scrutiny for his lack of offensive production over the past few seasons, the Mets should know that first baseman Alonso hasn't played much better.
The 10-time Gold Glove defender's WAR -- a statistic that measures how valuable a player is to his team -- was 2.4 in 2023 and 2.5 in 2024, while Alonso's was 3.2 and then 2.6.
Alonso and Arenado produced nearly identical value to their teams this past season. However, the former just turned 30 years old, while the latter turns 34 in April.
The Mets might have to commit to a more expensive contract if they re-sign Alonso -- his projected market value is roughly $125 million over a five-year deal, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
Perhaps the Mets would rather move Mark Vientos to first base and trade for Arenado, allowing him to man the hot corner. Still, it seems more likely Alonso and New York will eventually agree on a number.
