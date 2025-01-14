Insider Claims 'It Doesn't Sound Like' Cardinals Are Close To Deal For Nolan Arenado
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is looking for a suitable trade partner after enduring the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024.
Despite having a potential Hall of Fame pedigree, Arenado's trade market has been relatively quiet this offseason, according to Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
Another insider's recent claim suggests that Arenado might not be traded this winter, further affirming Mozeliak's statement that the 10-time Gold Glove defender's market hasn't gained much traction.
"The scuttlebutt from The Athletic's Katie Woo from a week ago was that it's looking like '(Boston) Red Sox or bust' for Arenado to get traded this offseason, but with 'bust' being a real possibility, as it doesn't sound like they're particularly close to an agreeable deal," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Monday after predicting that the Red Sox will sign former Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman instead of the Cardinals eight-time All-Star.
Arenado batted .272 with 39 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .719 OPS in 152 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.
The 33-year-old has three years and $74 million remaining on his contract, with the Colorado Rockies being responsible for paying $10 million of Arenado's complicated deal.
Perhaps if the Red Sox sign Bregman, Arenado will grow more lenient with what clubs he'd accept a trade to. As of now, the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, LA Dodgers and Boston are the only clubs he's open-minded toward.
