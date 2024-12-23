Cardinals' Most Hated Rival Predicted To Sign $200M Ace, Making NL Central Tougher
The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding and won't be in the market for a nine-figure deal with a marquee starting pitcher for a while as they focus on building their youth core.
Despite this winter's vast starters' market, the Cardinals are more likely to subtract hurlers from their pitching staff than add them. St. Louis would rather see top prospects Michael McGreevy, Quinn Matthews and Tink Hence pitch instead of a newly acquired free agent in 2025.
Unfortunately, this means the Cardinals could fall behind while they rebuild. Consequently, St. Louis' most hated National League Central rival might land this winter's most prized hurler.
"Given the Chicago Cubs won just 83 games a year ago, it would seem they should be higher on this list," Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly wrote Monday after ranking the Cubs as Corbin Burnes' 5th top landing spot. "A rotation with Burnes, Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele at the top of it would make them heavy favorites to win the NL Central in 2025."
The 2021 National League Cy Young winner has posted a 60-36 record with a 3.19 ERA, 4.1-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .212 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP throughout his seven-year career, during which he played for the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles.
"Burnes makes even more sense for the Cubs when you consider they are only guaranteed one season with the recently acquired Kyle Tucker," Kelly continued. "Chicago is also led by Craig Counsell, who managed Burnes during his six years in Milwaukee."
The former Brewers ace will significantly boost the Cubs' rotation if he chooses to sign with Chicago. Signing him won't come cheap as his projected market value is roughly $200 million over a seven-year deal, according to MLB Trade Rumors.
After former Atlanta Braves southpaw Max Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million deal with the New York Yankees, Burnes could earn far more than once expected.
It could be a while before the Cardinals return to the playoffs but if Burnes returns to the NL Central with the Cubs, Chicago may become the division's team to beat.
