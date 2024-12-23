Inside The Cardinals

Yankees, Red Sox 'Have Also Talked' With Cardinals Regarding Trade For $260M Star

The St. Louis fan favorite's market is heating up

Nate Hagerty

Aug 20, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; A general view of Busch Stadium as the sun sets during the fourth inning of a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Milwaukee Brewers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have been involved in trade discussions since they announced plans to commit to a reset, which included reducing payroll and opening roster room for youngsters.

Shedding payroll is no easy feat. Doing so usually requires some series of heartbreaking trades. Unfortunately, the Cardinals don't have many chips to move this winter.

However, the one player most likely to be traded from the Cardinals has garnered interest from the American League East-rival Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

"The Yankees and Red Sox reportedly are interested in (Alex) Bregman, who sources said have also talked with the Cardinals about (Nolan) Arenado," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote on Friday. "A move to Boston would reunite Arenado with Colorado (Rockies) teammate Trevor Story."

Arenado has three years and $74 million remaining on his contract but the five-time Silver Slugger's regression at the plate has made it difficult for the Cardinals to trade him this winter.

Now that the Yankees have signed former Cardinals fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt, it might be easier for the Bronx Bombers to reel in Arenado.

As for the Red Sox, they're looking to make a splash in the AL East next season, so it's tough to gauge whether they're done signing nine-figure deals, which is what Bregman will cost.

If the former Houston Astros third baseman doesn't sign with the Red Sox or Yankees, there's a greater chance Arenado will be dealt to either AL East club. With Goldschmidt in New York, it would be nice to see his former 10-time Gold Glove teammate join him to win a World Series title together.

