Cardinals' Mozeliak's Future With Franchise Reportedly Could Be In Jeopardy
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't where they want to be at this point in the season but at least the playoffs are still in reach with plenty of games left to play.
The last two seasons for the Cardinals have been difficult for fans to watch. Last year's tumultuous 71-91 record performance was a nightmare and 2024 hasn't been the smoothest ride either.
A lot could be at stake if St. Louis falls short of the postseason for a second consecutive season -- especially at the front office.
"There could be changes if they (Cardinals) don't make the playoffs," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal stated Monday on Foul Territory. "You would expect almost that there would be, right? This would be two disappointing seasons in a row. Ownership is not going to change. Bill DeWitt is not going anywhere but president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, there is kind of an understanding in baseball circles that he's not going to do this job much longer."
Mozeliak is signed through 2025 with the Cardinals and he's already told sources that he'll likely step down once his contract expires.
"So, if they miss the playoffs, if they they finish below .500, might that change at the top, the head of baseball operations happen? I would say the chances would be decent but it's not a sure thing." Rosenthal went on to say.
The Cardinals could already have Mozeliak's replacement lined up and now that St. Louis is facing a second straight losing season, it might be time for the team to move in a different direction.
