Cardinals Rising Star Promoted Following Offensive Resurgence; Veteran Placed On IL
The St. Louis Cardinals have been plagued by offensive struggles all season and although things have improved, there's still plenty of room for growth.
The Cardinals lineup has recorded an embarrassing .655 OPS against left-handed pitchers this season -- only the Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins have a lower percentage in that category.
With the season winding down and the Cardinals struggling to stay in the playoff race, the club is turning to a rising star looking to reintroduce himself and help St. Louis improve against LHP.
"Roster Move: outfielder Jordan Walker has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the organization announced Monday. "Infielder Matt Carpenter has been placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to August 9 (lower back strain)."
Walker batted .349 with seven extra-base hits including three home runs, five RBIs and a 1.078 OPS in 10 games played for Triple-A Memphis in Aug. before being recalled to the big leagues.
The 22-year-old garnered praise from Triple-A Memphis manager Ben Johnson after Walker's recent increase in performance. With St. Louis struggling to hit against LHP on offense and right-handed slugger Walker dominating, it was only a matter of time before the Cardinals recalled him.
After severely struggling at the plate with St. Loius at the beginning of the season, Walker is getting another chance to prove himself and hopefully, this will be the last time he's demoted for poor offensive production and then re-called to the Cardinals -- which happened in 2023 as well.
