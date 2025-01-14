Cardinals Predicted To Lose Out On Blockbuster Trade Due To Alex Bregman's Market
The St. Louis Cardinals have been looking for ways to reduce payroll but their biggest trade chip might soon be out of options as he hunts for a suitor.
Reducing payroll usually entails several trades to offload expensive contracts -- opening room for the franchise to delegate resources to other areas, such as player development.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals' most significant payroll liability comes from a player who might lose his chance to be traded to an American League East contender to former Houston Astros superstar Alex Bregman.
"For what it's worth, Bregman sure has loved that Green Monster over the course of his career," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Monday after predicting the Boston Red Sox as Bregman's next landing spot. "In 21 games played at Fenway Park, he has triple-slashed .375/.490/.750 with seven home runs and a total of 16 extra-base hits."
Although the Boston Red Sox don't necessarily need another third baseman, Cardinals 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado has recently been linked to the nine-time World Series champions as his last chance to be traded this offseason.
"As far as finances are concerned, the Red Sox could afford to sign multiple Bregmans," Miller continued. "Their current estimated payroll is $168M, but with the revenue they pull in on an annual basis, they could/should be one of the teams flirting with a $300M budget. As a result, they're likely to outbid Detroit (Tigers). Matchmaker Verdict: Boston Red Sox."
If Bregman signs with the Red Sox, there's a high chance Arenado will return to St. Louis in 2025, as his market has been rather quiet. His desire to land with a top contender looks like it won't be fulfilled this winter.
