Cardinals Need To Fix One Glaring Issue Before Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals have had some very high points this season, but they've also had some very low points. The team has won a lot of games and been very successful for the most part, but they continue to trail behind in the National League Central.
After an embarrassing stretch of games against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs, the Cardinals need to make a decision. Should the sell and rebuild or should they buy and continue to contend?
If the Cardinals want to contend, there's one gaping hole on the roster they need to fill. The starting pitching rotation has faltered as of late, and it has the chance to sink the Cardinals ship if the front office doesn't address the issue.
Sonny Gray has been great at the top of the Cardinals' rotation. He might not matchup with guys like Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Tarik Skubal, but Gray is a fine No. 1 starter. Matthew Liberatore was hit around a bit during June, but he's recovered and rebounded well. He's a solid No. 2 starter.
Andre Pallante has been fine, too. The real issues begin with Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas. These two aren't postseason caliber pitchers. If the Cardinals roll into the NL Wild Card round with one of these guys starting a game, their season is likely going to be over.
Fedde has gotten hit around all month. His underlying numbers indicate he was getting quite lucky throughout the first half of the season, but it's all catching up to him now. Mikolas is in a similar boat, but there's been less hope that he can succeed. His negative WAR and 5.26 ERA speak for itself.
