Cardinals New Leader Is Off To Best Start Of St. Louis Career

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have held their ground so far this season.

St. Louis had a great start to the season and swept the Minnesota Twins to kick off the season. Since then, there has been some ups and downs. The Cardinals were swept by the Boston Red Sox, for example, but have turned things round and have one three of their last four games.

The Cardinals are currently 8-8 on the season and are just 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central. There have been plenty of reasons for the Cardinals' success so far this season, but the biggest arguably has been Brendan Donovan.

It has been shared that he's already taken on more of a leadership role with the organization with Paul Goldschmidt no longer with the team. That in itself would be impressive, but he's also off to the best start offensively of his career so far.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 16 games so far and is slashing .391/.420/.563 with two home runs, 11 RBIs, four walks, one stolen base, and five doubles. Donovan is currently second in the league in batting average after a 4-for-4 performance on Monday against the Houston Astros.

Now thats' impressive.

The Cardinals were counted out even before the first pitch of the 2025 season was thrown. They have been better than many expected so far on the season and Donovan certainly has done his part.

Patrick McAvoy
