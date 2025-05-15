Pirates Claiming 28-Year-Old Utility Man From Cardinals
One former member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization has found a new home in the National League Central.
St. Louis acquired utility man Michael Helman from the Minnesota Twins in February for cash considerations. He made his big league debut in 2024 with the Twins and appeared in nine games. Over that span, he went 3-for-10 while tallying two doubles. In that small sample size Helman appeared in all three outfield positions for the Twins as well as at third base.
He started the season off with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and appeared in 18 games. Helman slashed .185/.260/.292 with one homer and five RBIs. Helman spent a short time in the organization and was claimed off waivers on Wednesday, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"The Pirates have claimed infielder/outfielder Michael Helman off waivers from the Cardinals, according to announcements from both clubs," McDonald said. "There was no previous indication that the Cards had removed Helman from their 40-man roster, so their count drops to 39. The Bucs opened a 40-man spot by transferring infielder Enmanuel Valdéz to the 60-day injured list."
The Pirates officially announced the move on social media.
"We have claimed INF/OF Michael Helman off waivers from the Cardinals and transferred INF Enmanuel Valdez from the 10- to the 60-day injured list to make room for Helman on the 40-man roster," the Pirates announced.
Will he get a shot to face off against the Cardinals in division play?
More MLB: Cardinals MVP Starting Becoming Clear Thanks To Hot Streak