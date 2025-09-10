Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Next Star? Young Prospect Already Turning Heads

Rainiel Rodriguez already looks to be a star prospect for the Cardinals...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are heading toward a slow and stressful rebuild that will likely include some big trades and a lot of losing. The issues within the organization run deep at this point.

But not all is lost in St. Louis. In fact, the Cardinals have some talent to cling to. Their minor league system isn't the best in baseball, but there are a few bright spots to highlight.

Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently shared some serious praise for rising Cardinals prospect Rainiel Rodriguez.

Rainiel Rodriguez emerging as star prospect for rebuilding Cardinals

Apr 15, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; A cap rests on the dug out wall with the number 42 on the hat in honor of Major League Baseball s Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"For anyone unfamiliar with Rodriguez, the 18-year-old catching prospect has slashed .276/.399/.555 with 20 home runs and 63 RBI in 301 at-bats this season across the FCL, Low-A Palm Beach, and now High-A Peoria," Jacobs wrote. "For someone who won't even turn 19 until January, the production we are seeing from Rodriguez is truly in rarified air. When you compare Rodriguez to other 18-year-old prospects from the last two decades, only names like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Jackson Chourio, Fernando Tatis Jr., Freddie Freeman, Giancarlo Stanton, Wander Franco, and Samuel Basallo can rival him. That's an incredible list!

"This, along with a near flawless profile at the plate from what we have seen so far, has caused some prospect gurus to go ahead and launch Rodriguez into the stratosphere of prospects that the names I listed above found themselves in. When a player is this young, has this elite of production, and the offensive profile seems sustainable, well, it's hard to find more exciting prospects than that."

Rodriguez is a bat-first catcher with elite pop for a teenager. He projects as a slugger down the line, especially if he can continue to add size and strength to his physical build.

He's not an elite athlete, but he doesn't need to be. There's plenty of time for the young catching prospect to develop in the minor leagues, as he's already in High-A as an 18-year-old. There's no rush to get him to the big leagues, as the Cardinals have multiple young catching prospects ahead of him.

There's a chance St. Louis moves Rodriguez to a new position in the future, potentially first base, if he can't stick behind the dish defensively. Either way, he's a star in the making.

