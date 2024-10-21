Cardinals NL Central Rival Linked To $242 Million Star, Making Division Tougher
The St. Louis Cardinals would love to emerge as National League Central champions in 2025 but it doesn't look like that's going to happen.
With the Cardinals front office committed to reducing payroll this winter, it's tough to imagine St. Louis spending much to upgrade the big-league roster this winter.
A division rival was recently mentioned as a potential landing spot for one of this offseason's top free agents, which could make things even more challenging for St. Louis next season.
"It feels like we're headed for a scenario where one of the New York teams gives Juan Soto at least $500M, followed by the other New York team giving (Pete) Alonso somewhere around $200M," Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller wrote Monday morning when discussing Alonso's free-agent market for this upcoming offseason. "However, Houston (Astros), Seattle (Mariners), San Francisco (Giants) and the Chicago Cubs could all factor into the bidding war for this powerful first baseman."
Alonso has batted .249 with 375 extra-base hits including 226 home runs, 586 RBIs and a .853 OPS throughout his six-year career with the New York Mets.
According to Spotrac, Alonso has a projected market value of roughly $242 million over a seven-year deal, translating to nearly $34.5 million annually.
Although St. Louis has the money to land a superstar such as Alonso, it's highly unlikely the front office would commit to another multi-year deal with a first baseman after Paul Goldschmidt's disappointing stint with the Cardinals, which cost them five years and $130 million -- amounting to four playoff wins and zero trips to the World Series.
Besides, the Cardinals are looking to reduce payroll, so acquiring Alonso, who has shown signs of regression over the two previous seasons, wouldn't make sense.
However, the Cubs are hoping to win the NL Central next season for the first time since 2020 and it wouldn't be shocking to see them pursue Alonso, who would significantly bolster Chicago's lineup.
It could be a while before St. Louis returns to the NL Central throne, especially if its top rivals are prepared to inflate payroll to upgrade their rosters this winter.
