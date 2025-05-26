Cardinals Trade Deadline Could Spell Doom For 23-Year-Old
The St. Louis Cardinals got a look at an infielder who could play a big role in the not-so-distant future
Thomas Saggese was called up earlier in the season due to injuries and made the most of his opportunity. Masyn Winn and Nolan Gorman both suffered different injuries and in response, Saggese appeared in 14 games and slashed .341/.364/.512 with one home run and seven RBIs.
Saggese shined for the Cardinals but as the team got healthier, they made the decision to send him back down to the minors to give him an everyday opportunity. His role with the organization isn’t clear for the future. but he’s someone who could have a positive impact on the Cardinals right now.
He could help on the field, but FanSided's Josh Jacobs also floated him as one of five players who "could be on the trade block" if St. Louis ends up buying.
"While I understand the Cardinals wanting Saggese to get consistent at-bats in Memphis right now, I do think the lack of clear playing time in St. Louis right now is a reflection of how things may be going forward, so I don't think it would be a bad idea at all to have him on the roster and providing the Cardinals with value when they need him," Jacobs said.
"Having someone like Saggese as a super utility bench option for both now and the future is valuable, so I'd like to see him remain in St. Louis. But like Burleson earlier, would Saggese be more valuable to the Cardinals as a trade asset, going to a team that could put him in their lineup on an everyday basis? That's something the Cardinals will need to ask themselves at this deadline, this offseason, and in future years."
More MLB: Nolan Gorman On Trade Block? MLB Writer Floats Cardinals Prediction