Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado Has Noticed Significant Change In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals are the hottest team in baseball right now.
There’s no ifs, ands, or buts about that fact. St. Louis earned its eighth straight win on Sunday as it took down the Washington Nationals to complete a three-game series sweep. St. Louis has found different ways to win games over this stretch. At times, the starting rotation has dominated opposing hitters. In others, the Cardinals’ offense has done most of the heavy lifting.
St. Louis seemingly can do no wrong right now. So, what has changed recently? Cardinals star Nolan Arenado opened up about the stretch, as shared by The Athletic’s Katie Woo.
"Shortly after the St. Louis Cardinals wrapped up their commanding series sweep of the Washington Nationals, Nolan Arenado offered some thoughts that Cardinals fans could probably relate to," Woo said.
“We’re excited to come to the ballpark,” Arenado said. “First time in a couple years where it feels like we’re coming to the ballpark ready to win a ballgame instead of coming to the ballpark hoping for something good to happen. It’s a different vibe, for sure.”
It's clear that things are changing in St. Louis. Over the last few months, pretty much all of the chatter about the Cardinals has been doom-and-gloom. The Cardinals are giving St. Louis fans something to be excited about once again. They're obviously not going to win every game the rest of the season, but this does look like a different team than many expected coming into the campaign.
