Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Highly Praised By GOAT Hall Of Fame 3B In Recent Interview
The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly did everything they could to trade superstar Nolan Arenado this offseason but as it stands, he is their Opening Day third baseman.
The 10-time Gold Glove defender is one of the league's most gifted infielders but he has struggled offensively the past two seasons. Hopefully, Arenado will have a resurgence in 2025, making it easier for the Cardinals to shop him later down the road, if needed.
After all, Arenado is one of baseball's greatest third basemen of all time; at least, that's what a Hall of Fame legend recently said about the Cardinals fan favorite.
"'I have the utmost respect for him (Arenado),' said the 75-year-old (Mike) Schmidt, who had just thrown out the first pitch before the (Miami) Marlins game at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium," as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold Thursday morning. “'Nolan, I think he’s fantastic. I think he’s kind of the heir apparent at this point to George Brett and Brooks Robinson and myself when you talk about who the best ever was at third base. I oftentimes talk about Nolan Arenado and his defense, for sure. My opinion, and he’s got several more years to prove it, but I think at this point in time, he’s probably the greatest defensive third baseman. He’s on the way with many Gold Gloves so far."
Schmidt batted .267 with 1015 extra-base hits including 548 home runs, 1595 RBIs and a .907 OPS, while earning three National League MVPs, 12 All-Star Game appearances, six Silver Slugger awards and 1980 World Series MVP throughout his 18-year career with the Philadelphia Phillies.
"'And, you know, 100-RBIs-a-year guy, 35 home runs,'" Schmidt continued. "'He should have won a couple of MVPs at this point and has not. I know there’s some talk about him going to another team. I hope that all works out for him and the Cardinals.'”
In addition to Arenado's 10 Gold Glove awards, he has earned eight All-Star game appearances, five Silver Slugger awards and six Platinum Glove awards, the most by any player since the honor was created in 2011.
Arenado turns 34 years old in Apr. and is rallying off his career-worst offensive campaign in 2024. After working hard this offseason to slim down and rejuvenate his swing, perhaps we'll see him return to playing like the future Hall of Fame candidate Cardinals fans know him to be.
