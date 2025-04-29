Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Shares Clear Opinion On Playing Future
The St. Louis Cardinals are fortunate to still have third baseman Nolan Arenado as a member of the organization.
No matter what happens throughout the rest of the season or in the offseason couldn't take away from this fact. Arenado is a Hall of Fame-level player still playing at a high level. The Cardinals obviously were in trade rumors all offseason involving Arenado, but it may end up being a blessing by the time all is said and done with St. Louis.
Arenado is slashing .255/.354/.429 with three homers, 12 RBIs, and eight doubles in 26 games played to go along with Gold Glove-level defense. He recently blasted a walk-off homer for St. Louis and opened up about his feeling that he has "a lot left" in the tank playing-wise, as transcribed by ESPN's John Denton.
"I just feel like I still have a lot left in me in this game, and sooner or later I’m going to be done playing and I just want to keep going because I feel like I can do a lot of great things,” Arenado said, as transcribed by Denton. ""That’s what I’m still chasing. When I feel like I can’t (accomplish greatness), I probably just won’t play (any) more, but I feel like I still can. I’m still trying to get comfortable and fix some things, but I’m still chasing that."
Whether he plays one more game, 50 more games, or 300 more games as a member of the Cardinals, St. Louis has been lucky to have a player of his caliber take the field with the team each and every day.
