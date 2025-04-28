Cardinals 'Holding Back' Two-Time All-Star, Says MLB Writer
The St. Louis Cardinals have certainly had an up-and-down start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
Through 28 games the Cardinals have a 12-16 record and are in fourth place in the National League Central behind the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals have won two out of their last three games, though.
While this is the case, things could always be better. For example, FanSided's Scott Plaza suggested that the team is "holding back" All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
"With such a weak bullpen behind (Phil Maton) and Kyle Leahy, the Cardinals are going to have to start using Helsley in more of a stopper role than as a closer if they want to maximize his value and take some pressure off the rest of the arms," Plaza said. "So far, Maton and Leahy have each pitched in 13 games, while last year's standout relievers JoJo Romero and Ryan Fernandez, have pitched in 11 apiece. The latter two have struggled mightily, with Romero having an ERA over 7 and Fernandez checking in with an ERA over 11 thus far. Manager Oli Marmol's hands are tied, and he stated as much in his postgame comments after Romero and Fernandez blew the final game in Atlanta.
"With (Oli Marmol) understanding that there is no help coming from in the organization or off the streets, his usage with Helsley will have to adjust to using him to put out fires, even if that means it is not in a save situation. Helsley was an oft-mentioned trade candidate this season, and the Cardinals, rightly in my opinion, held onto the closer to begin the year. If the team continues to lose these close games, Helsley's value has the potential to drop quickly and any return they expected to get in a deal would be underwhelming."
This is a tough question to address. Helsley has appeared in 10 games so far this season with a 3.60 ERA. What else can the team do?
More MLB: Cardinals Key Piece Gets Critical Update On Return To St. Louis