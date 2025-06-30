Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Talks Injury, Joining Paul Goldschmidt
Nolan Arenado has been fantastic for the St. Louis Cardinals lately.
Arenado looks like he can go out and win the National League Gold Glove Award at third base this season. On top of this, he has been red-hot from the plate throughout the month of June. He went 2-for-3 from the plate on Sunday to increase his overall batting average this season to .249. Arenado entered play on Sunday slashing .271/.307/.417 with four homers and 14 RBIs this month in 25 games. He was 26-for-96 but now is 28-for-99, or .282.
He jammed his finger on Sunday, though, and talked about it, as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton.
"I think it was when I tripped at first and I hit myself or something,” Arenado said. "I think I misstepped a little early. I’m a little slow, and I try to get the front of the bag because that’s my only chance (of being safe) and I almost missed (first base)...
"(The finger) is a little swollen, and it’s kind of random. It’s OK now after we did some treatment. But it did get stiff as the game went on."
That wasn't the only big moment for Arenado on Sunday. He also became one of five active players with 400 doubles or more, along with Jose Altuve, Andrew McCutchen, Paul Goldschmidt, and Freddie Freeman.
"To be amongst those guys, it’s an amazing feeling, because they are some of the best in this game and some of the best to ever play,” Arenado said. "It’s an honor to be up there with my boy (Paul Goldschmidt), because he’s like a big brother. I’ve had a lot of help, and I’d thank a lot of people. It’s been amazing to go out there and compete."
The Cardinals are lucky they didn't trade this guy.
