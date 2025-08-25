Cardinals OF Isn't Guaranteed To Return To St. Louis In 2026
With the 2025 Major League Baseball regular season starting to wind down, all eyes are going to be to the future for the St. Louis Cardinals.
After three straight season below typical expectations for St. Louis, the club seems to be at a crossroads. It will be Chaim Bloom's job to point the organization in the right direction starting once the regular season ends. But, currently with the team will be a part of the long-term solution?
Although there will be changes coming, that doesn't mean that there aren't pieces to build around right now in the organization. For example, the Cardinals are clearly set at shortstop with Masyn Winn. At this point, he should be considered the favorite for the National League Gold Glove Award at shortstop and has shown potential to be an above-average bat towards the top of the lineup. Plus, he's just 23 years old and should only get better.
Michael McGreevy looks like the young starter to build the rotation around right now along with potentially Matthew Liberatore. Even in an up-and-down year, there's a lot to like about some of the pieces on this roster beyond these three guys.
The Cardinals have a few guys to watch throughout the final month
One guy who will be worth watching over the final few weeks of the season, though, is outfielder Lars Nootbaar, per The Athletic's Katie Woo on "Cardinal Territory."
"He's already in his first year of arbitration, he has two years left before he will be a free agent," Woo said. "Will the Cardinals be a competitive team over the next two years? Who is to say. They probably won't be next year. So, that's why I think the pressure is on Nootbaar this next month to post for one, and to produce. To perform...Because Nootbaar is going to play for his future.
This next month is going to be about the future. We have talked about the runway for Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker to an exhausting point...As we find ourselves in the final five weeks of the season, 30-plus games to go, it's pretty clear that Nootbaar is going to be playing for his future as a Cardinals this final month. Let's see what he is going to do there. He's going to get some consistent time, especially with Victor Scott out."
