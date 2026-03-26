Two Cardinals Players Who Need Solid Starts to Retain Roster Spots

The St. Louis Cardinals will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon to kick off the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

It's been a long time coming, but we're finally going to be able to see this young roster in action in meaningful games. The Chaim Bloom era is officially here and it's going to be judged on how fast the club can get back into contention. First and foremost, the Cardinals aren't entering the season with World Series expectations, to say the least. But that's okay right now. The Cardinals had three tough seasons in a row, which is what led to the transition to Bloom and ultimately the roster overhaul throughout the offseason. This roster is extremely young. Even the club's veterans are fairly young, like Ramón Urías, who is just 31 years old.

Even if the Cardinals don't go out and win 90-plus games and make a deep playoff run, this season can be a success if a few of the core pieces take steps forward, like Masyn Winn, Alec Burles, Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker and Iván Herrera. Also, of course, the projection of JJ Wetherholt is going to be the biggest story of the season.

Those are a few of the core pieces who will get opportunities all season. There are guys that may not stick around throughout the entire campaign in the majors. Here are two guys who need solid starts to the season to stick around in the majors.

José Fermín — Utility Man

Sep 7, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA;St. Louis Cardinals second base Jose Fermin (15) at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

Fermín made the club out of camp along with Thomas Saggese and Nathan Church as options to help fill in out in left field with Lars Nootbaar on the Injured List. Nelson Velázquez was the hottest offensive player in Cardinals camp before surprisingly missing out on the Opening Day roster. If Velázquez thrives down in Triple-A and Fermín doesn't have a fast start in the majors, it's going to be a question at some point whether a change should be made.

Andre Pallante — Starting Pitcher

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

This one may be a bit of a bold take. Pallante struggled last season, but looked much better in Spring Training. While that is the case, the Cardinals have more young pitching than they did last year. Richard Fitts is down in Triple-A on the outside looking in. Soon enough Hunter Dobbins will be in a similar boat. If guys struggle in the majors in 2026, don't be shocked if Fitts or Dobbins, when healthy, get a look in the not-so-distant future.