Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Officially Will Give Phenom Another Shot Vs. Cubs

The Cardinals have a big night ahead...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals started their four-game series against the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs with a bang on Monday night.

St. Louis took down the Cubs, 8-2. With the win, the Cardinals improved their record to 43-36. Now, they are just 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central.

The Cardinals will try to gain some more ground in the standings on Tuesday night and officially will do so with 24-year-old starter Michael McGreevy on the mound.

It had been reported that the expectation was that he would get the start. The team announced the news officially on Monday, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.

"RHP Michael McGreevy will start on Tuesday for the Cardinals vs. the Cubs, manager Oliver Marmol said," Denton said.

McGreevy has been talked about a lot this season. He impressed in Spring Training and there were many who were calling on him to have a permanent spot in the rotation right away this season. The Cardinals opted for a more experienced rotation and things have worked out so far. While this is the case, every time McGreevy has gotten a chance, he has impressed in some way.

He has appeared in three games in the majors for the Cardinals and has a 2.70 ERA to show for it along with a 15-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 2/3 innings pitched. The Cardinals have some momentum after Monday night's showdown and now it will be up to McGreevy to help continue it.

More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Has 1 Request For St. Louis Fans Vs. Cubs

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News