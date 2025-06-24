Cardinals Officially Will Give Phenom Another Shot Vs. Cubs
The St. Louis Cardinals started their four-game series against the National League Central rival Chicago Cubs with a bang on Monday night.
St. Louis took down the Cubs, 8-2. With the win, the Cardinals improved their record to 43-36. Now, they are just 3 1/2 games behind the Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central.
The Cardinals will try to gain some more ground in the standings on Tuesday night and officially will do so with 24-year-old starter Michael McGreevy on the mound.
It had been reported that the expectation was that he would get the start. The team announced the news officially on Monday, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"RHP Michael McGreevy will start on Tuesday for the Cardinals vs. the Cubs, manager Oliver Marmol said," Denton said.
McGreevy has been talked about a lot this season. He impressed in Spring Training and there were many who were calling on him to have a permanent spot in the rotation right away this season. The Cardinals opted for a more experienced rotation and things have worked out so far. While this is the case, every time McGreevy has gotten a chance, he has impressed in some way.
He has appeared in three games in the majors for the Cardinals and has a 2.70 ERA to show for it along with a 15-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16 2/3 innings pitched. The Cardinals have some momentum after Monday night's showdown and now it will be up to McGreevy to help continue it.
