Cardinals Offseason Predictions: 2 Landing Spots For Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals finished 78-84 during the regular season and missed the playoffs for the third straight year. It marked the second time in that three-year span that St. Louis had finished under .500.
Now, some major decisions await them in the offseason. Chaim Bloom has taken over for John Mozeliak as president of baseball operations, and will soon begin a rebuild that has been needed for quite some time.
One major decision they have to make centers around Nolan Arenado, who is likely to be traded. Arenado hit .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs, 52 RBI and a .666 OPS during the regular season. Here are two potential destinations for the eight-time All-Star.
Boston Red Sox
The Cardinals and Red Sox were discussing a potential Arenado trade last offseason after the star third baseman used his no-trade clause to block a deal to the Houston Astros. With Alex Bregman likely entering free agency again this coming offseason, there could be a spot for Arenado in Boston.
Boston will more than likely focus on trying to retain Bregman, but in the event that he leaves, Arenado is a good fit. They were on his original list of teams that he would accept a trade to last offseason, and it wasn't until Bregman joined the Red Sox that chances of a deal fell apart.
His right-handed swing could play well at Fenway Park with the Green Monster in left field, and a change of scenery could benefit him as he hopes to join a contender.
Detroit Tigers
The Tigers were one of the teams in the mix for Bregman last offseason. They were not on Arenado's trade list. But with Arenado stating that he is willing to expand his list, the Tigers make sense.
They are a young team that could potentially use another veteran presence in the clubhouse, and they have proven to be a legitimate contender, having reached the postseason two years in a row.
Arenado would have a chance to join a team on the rise and potentially win his first World Series title if the Tigers do show interest.
An established third baseman would significantly benefit Detroit for the next two seasons, and Arenado could give them just that as he enters the final two years of his contract. The Cardinals may have to eat some money, but that could help them get a better return from Detroit, which has an elite farm system.
