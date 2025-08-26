Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Oli Marmol Reacts To Explosive Willson Contreras Ejection

Willson Contreras put on a show on Monday night...

Aug 25, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) is held back by manager Oliver Marmol (37) after he was ejected by umpire Derek Thomas (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals have slowly slipped out of postseason contention as the regular season approaches the last month or so, but that doesn't mean their team is playing without fire and passion.

Specifically, first baseman Willson Contreras has kept his fire.

During Monday night's contest between the Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates, Contreras struck out on a fastball that was very clearly a strike. As he walked back to the dugout, he was ejected. Granted, it seemed like it was a quick trigger from home plate umpire Derek Thomas.

Contreras would go on to lose his mind on the field, charging after the umpire after the ejection. At one point, it seems like he slightly bumps Thomas before manager Oli Marmol is able to restrain him and get him away from the situation.

Contreras wasn't done there, as he would throw his bat behind him on his way off the field, hitting one of his own coaches in the process. Once in the dugout, the slugger launched a full bucket of Hi-Chew candies onto the field to create even more os a spectacle.

Following the game, Marmol addressed the ejection.

Oli Marmol defends Willson Contreras after explosive ejection

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contrera
“I looked at the video,” Marmol said, via Katie Woo of the Athletic. “I didn’t see what Derek said about what came out of Willson’s mouth. Looking at the video, I just don’t see it. We’ll continue to review it and make sure everybody’s on the same page, but I don’t think — from what I understand — there was anything to get ejected for.”

It seems like Thomas had a quick trigger, though there's no definitive angle to show what Contreras said while walking away. Still, there's no excuse to act the way the Cardinals slugger did on Monday night.

With that kind of fiery outburst, which included the Hi-Chew throwing, a slight bump of the umpire, and a bat throw, there's a real chance that Contreras is suspended from this incident.

“We’ll dive into and see where this leads, but it’s unfortunate,” Marmol said. “I was more concerned with what happened afterwards, because it doesn’t lead to an ejection if we get that part right. But we’ll have to dive into it and make sure what Willson is saying is what happened, but I believe him.”

Published
