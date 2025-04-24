Cardinals On Pace To Claim Humiliating All-Time Record From Pirates & Mets
The St. Louis Cardinals began their 2025 season with a three-game series sweep over the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium but have since struggled to maintain success.
Fortunately, the Cardinals belong to the National League Central, one of baseball's weakest divisions. Still, they have a lackluster 10-15 record and are 5 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs.
If the 11-time World Series champions fail to turn things around, they could be on pace to claim an undesirable all-time record from two of their top NL rivals.
"Expectations for St. Louis were not especially high coming into the season, but a 10-15 start to the season still qualifies as a disappointment," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Thursday. "What really qualifies as a disappointment is that the Cardinals this season are a pitiful 2-11 in road games so far in 2025. High-level mathematics will tell you that they've been quite good at home, but the utter inability to win away from Busch Stadium has landed them in fourth place in the NL Central. In those 13 road games, they've been outscored 83-56. It's too soon to start pondering things like all-time records, but we'll note just the same that the 1963 (New York) Mets and 2010 (Pittsburgh) Pirates share the mark for worst Major League Baseball road record at 17-64. The Cardinals right now are on pace to go 12-69 in road games this season."
Despite having one of the league's most productive lineups, the Cardinals have lost all four of their road series so far this season, losing to the Pirates, Mets, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.
The bullpen has been St. Louis' Achilles' Heel in 2025 -- ranking 26th with a 5.11 ERA, 22nd in WHIP (1.40) and tied with the Chicago White Sox and Twins in losses (8).
Considering that the Cardinals have the second-most World Series titles and have reigned as one of the most competitive franchises throughout the 21st century, it's shocking to see St. Louis mentioned alongside the Mets and Pirates for being on pace to finish with the worst all-time road record.
However, the 162-game MLB season is long, so the Cardinals should have plenty of time to figure out how to win on the road before it's too late.
