Cardinals One Difficult Decision Away From Contention
If the St. Louis Cardinals want to make a run at a playoff spot this season, they may need to make a difficult decision.
The Cardinals have talent. St. Louis has a 47-39 record and currently has the No. 3 National League Wild Card spot and is just three games behind the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central.
But, there’s a real argument that the starting rotation can be better. The solution arguably is Michael McGreevy. Whether that means trading Erick Fedde or moving Miles Mikolas, the Cardinals arguably would have a better chance each start if McGreevy were getting the ball.
He has pitched in four big league games this season -- including three starts -- and has a 4.22 ERA to show for it across 21 1/3 innings pitched. McGreevy has struck out 16 batters, walked just three, and has allowed 10 earned runs with half of them coming from his most recent outing.
In the minors, McGreevy has pitched to a stellar 2.51 ERA in 12 starts for the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
It's tough to move on from anyone, but Fedde has a 4.56 ERA in 17 starts and at least could bring back some sort of piece in a trade with a team looking for a back-of-the-rotation starter. Mikolas has a 4.76 ERA in 16 starts and has a no-trade clause and so he doesn't seem likely to be traded, but could the Cardinals still move on?
