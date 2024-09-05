Cardinals Path To Postseason Might Be Harder Than It Looks; Can It Be Overcome?
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't given up on making the playoffs in 2024 despite how desolate things might have seemed during this rollercoaster season.
As it stands, the Cardinals are 10 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and 5 1/2 back from the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
With 22 games left to play on the season, it seems the Cardinals have plenty of time left to at least catch a wild card spot. However, the deficit St. Louis faces might be insurmountable -- even if it's short.
The Cardinals' remaining schedule is no walk in the park as they still have to play the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians and two more NL Central rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds.
Not only will the Cardinals' remaining schedule be a challenge to overcome but the competition ahead of them in the NL Wild Card race might be too good for St. Louis to have a shot.
Every team ahead of the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card race is hot at the moment. The San Diego Padres, who hold the first spot, are on a three-game winning streak, and the New York Mets, who are only 1/2 behind the last ticket in, are looking to make tomorrow night's game against the Reds eight wins in a row.
If any of the top NL Wild Card spot holders don't go on a losing streak over the season's final stretch, St. Louis essentially doesn't have a chance at making the playoffs. All the Cardinals can do is continue improving and hope that the Padres, Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Mets and the division-rival Chicago Cubs grow cold over these next few weeks.
