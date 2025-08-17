Cardinals Paving Way For Next St. Louis Debut
The St. Louis Cardinals shook up the roster ahead of action on Saturday against the New York Yankees.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals had to place Victor Scott II on the Injured List due to an ankle injury. The Cardinals brought up Nathan Church in response. That wasn't the Cardinals' only move of the day, though. St. Louis sent Roddery Muñoz down to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds and called up left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano in response, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals made the following moves: CF Nathan Church promoted from Memphis for his MLB debut," Denton said. "LHP Anthony Veneziano has been recalled from Memphis. RHP Roddery Muñoz has been optioned to Memphis. OF Victor Scott II has been placed on the 10-day IL (left ankle sprain)."
Church has gotten most of the headlines since the moves were announced. He's St. Louis' No. 14 prospect and hasn't made his big league debut ahead of the moves. Veneziano is someone who has made his big league debut, but hasn't pitched in St. Louis yet. He made his big league debut in 2023 as a member of the Kansas City Royals. In 2024, he spent time with the Royals and the Miami Marlins.
Cardinals make yet another move to tinker the roster
In 2023, he appeared in two games and didn't allow a run. Last season, he appeared in 12 total games with the Royals and the Marlins and pitched to a 3.38 ERA and 14-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 1/3 innings pitched.
Veneziano spent time with the Miami Marlins this season and had a 4.71 ERA in 24 appearances before designated for assignment and being claimed by the Cardinals. Veneziano was claimed on Aug. 4th by the Cardinals and has quickly worked his way up to the big leagues for St. Louis.
It's been an eventful few weeks for the Cardinals. The 2025 MLB trade deadline obviously led to changes with Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton all traded away. That led to a shakeup in the bullpen. Since then, the Cardinals have been tinkering and this is yet another example of that fact. Overall, Veneziano has 38 total appearances under his belt in the big leagues and a 3.93 ERA to show for it. Don't be surprised if he gets into action quickly as St. Louis pieces the bullpen together.
More MLB: Cardinals No. 14 Prospect To Make MLB Debut After Injury