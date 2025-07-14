Cardinals Phenom Already Being Compared To Braves Ace
The St. Louis Cardinals used the No. 5 pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft to select a potential front-of-the-rotation ace.
St. Louis took lefty flamethrower Liam Doyle out of the University of Tennessee and there's a lot to be excited about with him already. For example, ESPN already compared Doyle to Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider.
"Who is Doyle? One of the three highly rated lefty collegiate pitchers, Doyle went 10-4 with a 3.20 ERA for the Vols, striking out 164 in 95 2/3 innings, finishing second in Division I in strikeouts and first in K's per nine," ESPN said. "After sitting in the low 90s as a sophomore, Doyle sat in the mid-90s, peaking at 100 mph and often just blowing his heater by college hitters. He throws strikes, isn't afraid to pitch inside and backs up the fastball with a splitter and slider, pitches he'll probably have to deploy more often as a pro...
"Why the Cardinals took him here: Doyle's fastball could play in the majors right now, and the Cardinals have long been in need of some hard-throwing additions to their system. The question here is if the rest of Doyle's arsenal and delivery can be strong enough to keep him in the rotation. Best case, St. Louis just added a strong part of its rotation for years to come -- but a potential closer or top setup option isn't a bad fallback plan either. -- ESPN's Dan Mullen said. MLB player comp: Spencer Strider, if he was left-handed but had real questions about his command/stamina/delivery."
Strider is just 26 years old and is a one-time All-Star. He has dealt with some injuries, but when he has been healthy, he has been a clear-cut No. 1 starter. If Doyle could be that guy for St. Louis, the future will be bright.
