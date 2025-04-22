Cardinals Phenom Avoiding Minors Thanks To Red-Hot Stint
The St. Louis Cardinals clearly must be happy with the play of infielder Thomas Saggese right now.
Saggese recently was called up to the big leagues once Nolan Gorman was placed on the Injured List. The 23-year-old infielder has appeared in 12 games so far for the Cardinals and arguably has been St. Louis' best offensive player over that stretch. So far this season, he is slashing .400/.389/.600 with one home run, seven RBIs, four doubles, and four runs in 12 games played. That's some pretty insane production.
When he was called up, it seemed like it would be short-lived. It seemed like it would be a short stint just to fill in for Gorman, but shortstop Masyn Winn went on the Injured List which prolonged his stay with the big league club.
The club has been gearing up to bring Winn back with him first being eligible to come back on Tuesday. Speculation has been growing about whether the team would still send Saggese to the minors despite being red-hot or consider someone else like Michael Siani.
Well, the team made the decision on Tuesday and activated Winn and optioned Siani.
"SS Masyn Winn has been activated from the 10-day IL," the team announced. "OF Michael Siani has been optioned to Memphis (AAA)."
The Cardinals entered the 2025 season seemingly with a surplus of outfielders after keeping Siani on the roster. He has played a solid role with the team as a defensive specialist and even has seen a lot of time at the end of games filling in.
While this is the case, Saggese's red-hot stretch was just too much for the Cardinals to send him down.
