Cardinals Phenom Creating Impossible Roster Choice
The St. Louis Cardinals got a good look at Thomas Saggese at the big league level earlier in the season.
He came up earlier in the season and got opportunities with Masyn Winn and Nolan Gorman injured. Saggese made the most of it. In 14 games, he slashed .341/.364/.512 with one homer and seven RBIs.
Saggese was so good that the team initially kept him up with the big league club even with Winn and Gorman healthy. But, they eventually sent him back down to the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds.
It was the right decision to give him as much playing time as possible. Saggese needed everyday at-bats and has gotten them. Now, fans are clamoring for him to come back up. Saggese has been on another planet in June. So far this month, he has played 12 games and is slashing .435/.527/.565 with one homer, 11 RBIs, nine walks, and three doubles.
Saggese had another big night on Tuesday as he went 2-for-3, one homer, three RBIs, one run scored, and one walk.
Saggese is a talented player and could help this team. Many — including myself have talked about this fact. But, there isn’t an easy answer. Right now, the Cardinals already are having trouble getting at-bats for everyone. Gorman is someone who has felt this specifically.
The 23-year-old looks great right now, but how do you solve the playing time conundrum? This is just a guess, but the trade deadline could be the solution.
