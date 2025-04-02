Cardinals Phenom Drawing Comparison To Mets Star Juan Soto
There are some players coming up from the minors to be really excited about right now if you are a St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Arguably the best part about Spring Training is the fact that fans can get their first look at some of the team's top prospects getting some action against big league opponents. Sure, it's great to see veteran stars like Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras, but once the season gets here you can see those guys everyday.
Someone like JJ Wetherholt was exciting to follow throughout the spring. He appeared in 10 games and clubbed a home run before being sent down. He's just 22 years old and dominated in Class-A last year after being drafted in the first round of the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft. He appeared in 29 games and slashed .295/.405/.400 with two home runs and 20 RBIs.
He's someone worth getting excited about if you're a Cardinals fan and one thing that certainly should help with this is the fact that Double-A Springfield Cardinals manager Patrick Anderson even compared him New York Mets star Juan Soto, as shared in a clip from Jayden Pettus of The Standard at Missouri State.
"He's a blue-collar kid," Anderson said. "He intrigues me because he's a listener...He's got a great personality. It's really cool to see how grounded he is. I keep referencing Juan Soto and I obviously shouldn't keep doing it but obviously everyone has seen what he's done. It's easy to reference him because I was fortunate to have him."
That's a lofty comparison and the organization clearly is excited about him.
