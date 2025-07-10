Cardinals Phenom JJ Wetherholt Will Give St. Louis Impossible Choice
The St. Louis Cardinals have one of the top overall prospects in baseball in JJ Wetherholt.
He is the Cardinals’ No. 1 Prospect and is right on the doorstep of making his big league debut. He was drafted with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft and is now already up in Triple-A with the Memphis Redbirds.
Wetherholt made his debut with the Redbirds on Wednesday and was phenomenal. He finished his first Triple-A game going 2-for-4 with a home run and a triple.
A few members of the 2024 draft class have already made the jump to the majors. Will Wetherholt be that next guy? He’s had a great year overall. In 64 games played, he has slashed .303/.424/.489 with eight home runs, 35 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 15 doubles, two triples, and 41 runs scored.
On Wednesday, it was a doubleheader for Memphis and he didn't stop after his stellar debut. He followed it up with a 1-for-4, including his first Triple-A double.
There's going to come a time in which Wetherholt is contributing at the big league level. Whether that is later on this season or the beginning of the 2026 season, his time his coming. He's had a meteroic rise through the Cardinals' farm system over the last year and hasn't faltered yet. Whether he's in the infield or gets reps in the outfield, his bat will play in the majors and he's going to make it hard for St. Louis to keep him down in the minors.
