Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Phenom 'Likely' To Get Next Big League Opportunity

The Cardinals phenom may get another opportunity this weekend...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 4, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Turner Field. The Braves defeated the Cardinals 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Turner Field. The Braves defeated the Cardinals 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals have a tough month ahead and are going to have to navigate the starting rotation.

There isn’t much time off this month, so the Cardinals are going to have to find a way to get through while keeping their starters healthy. When the Cardinals are in a similar situation earlier in the season, they shifted Steven Matz from the bullpen to the rotation. That certainly is possible this month as well. But, The Athletic’s Katie Woo also talked about the possibility of Michael McGreevy potentially getting a shot in June.

"One option that could be on the table for St. Louis is using Michael McGreevy as a spot starter in June," Woo said. "McGreevy is 6-1 in 10 games for Triple-A Memphis this season with a 3.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings. He’s scheduled to take his next start on Tuesday at AutoZone Park, but could be a candidate for a call-up after that.

"McGreevy has thrived in the spot start role before, and the Cardinals would not be risking his long-term development if they use him as a sixth starter, even temporarily. That would also allow them to keep Matz in the bullpen, where there would be less risk of the team being unable to cover innings."

MLB.com's John Denton followed up Tuesday night and shared that McGreevy is "likely" to get the start for the Cardinals on Sunday.

"The Memphis Redbirds pulled RHP Michael McGreevy tonight after 4 1/3 (scoreless) IP and 75 pitches," Denton said. "Why? Because the Cardinals will likely name him as their Sunday starter vs the (Los Angeles Dodgers). Manager Oliver Marmol said before the game the team will go to a six-man rotation."

There's been a lot of buzz about McGreevy this season and it sounds like he may get a shot this weekend.

More MLB: Cardinals Quietly Signed Ex-Yankees Hurler, World Series Champion

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News