Cardinals Phenom 'Likely' To Get Next Big League Opportunity
The St. Louis Cardinals have a tough month ahead and are going to have to navigate the starting rotation.
There isn’t much time off this month, so the Cardinals are going to have to find a way to get through while keeping their starters healthy. When the Cardinals are in a similar situation earlier in the season, they shifted Steven Matz from the bullpen to the rotation. That certainly is possible this month as well. But, The Athletic’s Katie Woo also talked about the possibility of Michael McGreevy potentially getting a shot in June.
"One option that could be on the table for St. Louis is using Michael McGreevy as a spot starter in June," Woo said. "McGreevy is 6-1 in 10 games for Triple-A Memphis this season with a 3.02 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings. He’s scheduled to take his next start on Tuesday at AutoZone Park, but could be a candidate for a call-up after that.
"McGreevy has thrived in the spot start role before, and the Cardinals would not be risking his long-term development if they use him as a sixth starter, even temporarily. That would also allow them to keep Matz in the bullpen, where there would be less risk of the team being unable to cover innings."
MLB.com's John Denton followed up Tuesday night and shared that McGreevy is "likely" to get the start for the Cardinals on Sunday.
"The Memphis Redbirds pulled RHP Michael McGreevy tonight after 4 1/3 (scoreless) IP and 75 pitches," Denton said. "Why? Because the Cardinals will likely name him as their Sunday starter vs the (Los Angeles Dodgers). Manager Oliver Marmol said before the game the team will go to a six-man rotation."
There's been a lot of buzz about McGreevy this season and it sounds like he may get a shot this weekend.
