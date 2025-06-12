Cardinals-Phillies Linked In Huge Trade Buzz For $81 Million Star
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley has struggled a bit as of late, but his trade value should remain high enough for St. Louis to move him for a huge haul this season.
There are plenty of teams around the league who could emerge as potential suitors for the flamethrowing righty, but one team stands out above the rest.
Matt Grazel of FanSided recently urged the Philadelphia Phillies to pursue a trade for Helsley this season. This isn't the first time these two franchises have been linked in trade buzz surrounding Helsley.
"The Phillies have been a rumored destination for reliever Ryan Helsley since April, before Alvarado's suspension," Grazel wrote. "No matter how healthy the Phillies' bullpen may be, the club will look to add at least one reliever by the trade deadline following Alvarado's suspension. Helsley may still be traded this summer by the St. Louis Cardinals, even though the club is in the Wild Card hunt for a playoff spot.
"The Cardinals' reliever will be one of the more sought-after pitchers on the trade market leading up to the July 31 deadline. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will need to have multiple contingencies in place should he be unable to make a trade for Helsley. He may be worth trading prospects for, especially if Philadelphia can sign him to a contract extension."
This idea makes perfect sense for both sides.
The Phillies need to add a closer and Helsley is bound to be the best option on the market. Since Philadelphia has a lot of prospect capital to trade with, it can afford to make a huge splash on the trade market.
The Cardinals are unlikely to re-sign Helsley when his contract runs out at the end of the season. Spotrac projects the closer to sign for $81 million which is likely out of St. Louis' price range. Trading him now would land a massive prospect haul for a player who's likely leaving at the end of the season anyway.
