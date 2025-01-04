Cardinals-Phillies Predicted To Pull Off $74 Million Blockbuster Trade
Will Nolan Arenado still be on the St. Louis Cardinals by the time Spring Training rolls around?
He has been the talk of the offseason so far for the Cardinals, but he hasn't been traded yet. The eight-time All-Star should be one of the more sought-after players in the league right now, but there hasn't been a lot of chatter about him lately.
Arenado is owed roughly $74 million over the next three years. The 10-time Gold Glove Award winner also has a no-trade clause in his contract and therefore a deal isn't as easy as it sounds. The Cardinals need to find a suitable deal for him from a team that Arenado is willing to actually go to.
Things really are up in the air right now. The Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones made a list of five predictions for St. Louis and did predict that a deal will happen, though, and that Arenado will be sent to the Philadelphia Phillies.
"Philadelphia was the dark horse prediction that made sense at the start of the offseason, and it does even still," Jones said. "The Phillies seem sincere in their desire to move on from Alec Bohm, and they have never been shy about chasing star power and the big dollars which accompany it. Arenado as a defensive wizard and depth lineup piece is about where he fits best at this point in his career. With the Phillies, he would slot in behind a group which includes Bryce Harper, JT Realmuto, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and others. He would be one of the guys, not The Guy...
"The Cardinals and Phillies have had many trade conversations in recent years, going as far back as Philadelphia’s interest in Jordan Montgomery at the deadline in 2023. There’s familiarity with systems and a trust in dealing, as well as pre-existing relationships for Arenado in that clubhouse. This is where those things meet."
This is a pretty fair idea. The Phillies seem like a team that could be willing to shell out what it will cost to get Arenado. Maybe after the Bregman sweepstakes ends, Arenado will get moved next.
