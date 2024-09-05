Cardinals Pitching Phenom Labeled 'The Real Deal' After Latest Dominant Performance
The St. Louis Cardinals are known for drafting and developing star players out of their farm system and this season has proved that statement.
Six out of the nine starting players for St. Louis during Wednesday night's epic 3-2 victory over the division-rival Brewers were homegrown players who have blossomed from Cardinals prospects into impactful players for the organization.
Hopefully, another well-developed Cardinals prospect will have an impact soon after recording yet another eye-opening performance in the minors. The young pitcher is already considered the next big thing for St. Louis.
Double-A Springfield right-handed pitcher Tink Hence earned the title 'the real deal' by his club after giving up only two earned runs on three hits, one walk and eight strikeouts in four innings pitched Wednesday night for the Cardinals' affiliate.
Hence has posted a 4-3 record with a 2.76 ERA, 108-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .204 batting average against and a 1.06 WHIP in 78 1/3 innings pitched for Double-A Springfield this season.
The 22-year-old has been a force to be reckoned with all year for Double-A Springfield and it's likely only a matter of time before he's promoted to Triple-A Memphis.
It might be too early for Hence to make the jump to the big leagues, but if he continues on his current path, the top pitching prospect should be suiting up at Busch Stadium in no time.
More MLB: Cardinals Confronted With 'Enormous Decision' To Make Regarding Fan Favorite