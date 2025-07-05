Cardinals Pitching Prospect Could Be Answer To Fix Rotation Woes
The St. Louis Cardinals are surprisingly in the mix for a spot in the postseason. At 47-42, they are just one game back of the final National League Wild Card spot.
However, they have now lost four consecutive games and have only scored three runs in those four games. To make matters worse, the starting rotation might be falling apart.
Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas have turned in back-to-back clunkers in their last starts, leaving the Cardinals with a need to address before the trade deadline. However, Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants believes that there may be a simple fix, that being calling up prospect Michael McGreevy.
"Even just McGreevy's addition to the rotation over Fedde or Mikolas would make a difference. While no one should expect McGreevy to be a top-end starter the rest of the year, I do think he provides more stability and value than those two have as of late. I'll get into this later, but while Mikolas and Fedde were both fine on paper for the start of the season, their underlying metrics have finally caught up to them," Jacobs wrote.
McGreevy impressed in every opportunity he received in 2024, going 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA. This year, he has hit a few bumps in the road. He's 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA.
However, there is little more he can do at the minor league level, and sooner or later, the Cardinals will have to understand that he is a better option for them to start than Mikolas or Fedde.
Perhaps the Cardinals could trade a starter or two at the deadline and leave a spot open for McGreevy.
