Cardinals Podcast Criticizes Team For Digging Its Own Grave
The St. Louis Cardinals entered Wednesday's series finale against the Cincinnati Reds with a 74-78 record and sat 4 1/2 games back in the National League Wild Card race. The New York Mets have started to heat up again, and the Cardinals may have missed their opportunity to gain ground on them in the race. They still have four teams ahead of them just to get to the final Wild Card spot.
The team didn't do much this past offseason, but they also had plenty of chances to stay in the race and gain ground on the Mets while they were struggling. Instead of capitalizing though, they had a five-game losing streak.
On the "Dealin' The Cards" podcast, Sandy McMillan criticized the team for their poor play and failure to capitalize on opportunities.
Cardinals Podcast Criticizes Team For Struggles
"The Cardinals don't want to play in October. They really don't. I mean, I think it's hilarious," McMillan said. "This is the second time now where they find themselves back in the playoff race, and they respond just like they did the first time by losing five consecutive games, four of which came after blown leads. The fact is, if the Cardinals had just been mediocre in that stretch, we would be talking about a team that was in a playoff spot or at least better positioned."
The Cardinals have had their fair share of opportunities, even with a lackluster roster by all accounts. However, they still have failed to capitalize on those opportunities to get back in the race or at least stay relevant. They are lucky to only have been 4 1/2 games back entering play on Wednesday. Without the struggles of the Mets, St. Louis might already have been eliminated from the race.
Their elimination, however, is just a matter of time at this point, and it could come as soon as this weekend, when they play their final home series against the Milwaukee Brewers, who they lost a series to at American Family Field.
The Cardinals are at risk of recording their second losing season in the last three years. Prior to 2023, they hadn't finished under .500 since all the way back in 2007, but they are getting close to reaching the point of no return.
It will be interesting to see how the next few weeks play out for the slumping Cardinals.
